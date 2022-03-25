SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is PRW Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 3.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 570,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $77.29 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

