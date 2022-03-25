SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

