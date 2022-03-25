Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

