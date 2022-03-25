Splinterlands (SPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 326.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.64 or 0.00577616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.72 or 0.06987823 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,352.43 or 0.99824346 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

