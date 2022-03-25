Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $56.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.20 million and the lowest is $56.15 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $249.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.40 million to $250.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $327.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $335.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,057,000 after buying an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,487,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $81.29 on Friday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

