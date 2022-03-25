St James House (LON:SJH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). Approximately 4,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.58).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.18.
