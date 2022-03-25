StaFi (FIS) Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. StaFi has a total market cap of $42.54 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StaFi

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

