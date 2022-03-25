Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 89.3% in March

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 590 ($7.77) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.98) to GBX 580 ($7.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 600 ($7.90) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

