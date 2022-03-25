Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 89.3% in March

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 590 ($7.77) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.98) to GBX 580 ($7.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 600 ($7.90) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.