Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.50.

SLFPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.15) to GBX 245 ($3.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SLFPF stock remained flat at $$2.74 during trading hours on Friday. 74,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

