Standard Protocol (STND) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $534,908.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.99 or 0.06989687 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,393.64 or 1.00031697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042530 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

