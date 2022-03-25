Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of STCB remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,884. Starco Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

About Starco Brands (Get Rating)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

