Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and $359.21 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00201526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00188078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045917 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 694.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.22 or 0.01064908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,055 coins and its circulating supply is 24,687,941,559 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

