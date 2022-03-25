Sterling Manor Financial LLC Buys 3,992 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.80.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

