Steven Sherman Sells 6,389 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $18,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Steven Sherman sold 5,965 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $15,509.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 455,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

