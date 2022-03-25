Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) to Hold

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$5.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHTRF remained flat at $$4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

