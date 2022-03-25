Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) to Hold

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$5.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS KHTRF remained flat at $$4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.
