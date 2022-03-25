Stifel Nicolaus Trims CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price to $4.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CURI. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.66 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.73.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

