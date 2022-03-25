Stipend (SPD) Price Up 79.7% This Week

Stipend (SPD) traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 79.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $311,975.50 and approximately $30.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,210.91 or 1.00058642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00063559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00136696 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00263313 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,099,565 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

