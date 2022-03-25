Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 25th (AA, AI, AIZ, ASH, ATO, CHWY, CURI, CWBHF, DHI, DRI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 25th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $115.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $20.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $220.00.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $127.00 to $129.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $115.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $48.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $97.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $140.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $160.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $152.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $175.00.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $50.00.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $36.00.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $23.00.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $200.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $670.00 to $710.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $55.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $104.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $225.00.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $15.00.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $23.00.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $55.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target lowered by CLSA from $39.00 to $35.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $52.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $38.00.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $20.00.

