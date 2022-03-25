Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 25th (AAL, ANTO, BA, BAB, BHP, BPT, CAML, EDV, EMAN, FRES)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 25th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) target price on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 900 ($11.85) target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 356 ($4.69) price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) target price on the stock.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 513 ($6.75) target price on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) target price on the stock.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 245 ($3.23) price target on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.77) price target on the stock.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

3i Group (LON:III) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,444 ($19.01) price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.13) price target on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.53) price target on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 9,250 ($121.77) price target on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) target price on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 75 ($0.99).

Senior (LON:SNR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.80) price target on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 400 ($5.27) price target on the stock.

