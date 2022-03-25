Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 25th (ABF, ADM, AGFY, AJG, ARBK, ASC, ASMIY, BDEV, BEP, BHIL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 25th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $32.00 to $15.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $191.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects organic revenues in Risk Management and Brokerage segment to be better than 2021 level. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level induces higher interest expenses and low times interest earned concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has €49.00 ($53.85) price target on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $4.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE). The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has €95.00 ($104.40) target price on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $65.00.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.