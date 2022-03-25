StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 7.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.22. 171,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,555,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

