StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 7.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.22. 171,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,555,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
