Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,983,722 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £6.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)
