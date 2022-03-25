Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

Strong (STRONG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $121.56 or 0.00273892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

