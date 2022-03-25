StrongHands 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 42% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $84,171.56 and $21.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 145.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,643,548,949 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

