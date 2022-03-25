Strs Ohio Acquires 12,421 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $174.63 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $145.52 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average of $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

