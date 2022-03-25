Strs Ohio Buys 133,055 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,055 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Americold Realty Trust worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $257,989,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 505,886 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

NYSE:COLD opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -223.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

