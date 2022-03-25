Strs Ohio Buys 13,402 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of Euronet Worldwide worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $126.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.41. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

