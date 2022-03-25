Strs Ohio Buys 27,200 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.24% of Wingstop worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,598,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after buying an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wingstop by 7.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 55,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 652,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WING opened at $112.00 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.