Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,233 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,967,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

