Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $395.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

