Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

