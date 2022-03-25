Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strs Ohio grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $57.23 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.