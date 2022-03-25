Strs Ohio Has $10.47 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of STORE Capital worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

