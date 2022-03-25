Strs Ohio Has $12.29 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,201 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.94.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

