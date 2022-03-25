Strs Ohio Has $12.95 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of PacWest Bancorp worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $44.50 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

