Strs Ohio Has $13.47 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.25% of Acadia Healthcare worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

