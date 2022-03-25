Strs Ohio Has $14.35 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.19% of Littelfuse worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $253.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.17 and a 200-day moving average of $284.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

