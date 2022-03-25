Strs Ohio Has $16.95 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 47,605 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.30% of IDACORP worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 712.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NYSE:IDA opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.53. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

