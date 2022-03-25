Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Shares of FR opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

