Strs Ohio Purchases 20,779 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

