Strs Ohio Sells 1,088 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $171.98 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.