Strs Ohio Sells 16,507 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

