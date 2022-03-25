Strs Ohio Sells 2,446 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $343.05 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.39 and a 200-day moving average of $378.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

