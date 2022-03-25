Strs Ohio Sells 3,246 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $294.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.60. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

