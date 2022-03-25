Strs Ohio Sells 3,764 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Regency Centers worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,021,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 909,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

Shares of REG stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

