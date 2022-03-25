Strs Ohio Sells 38,168 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,168 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $208.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.