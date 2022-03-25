Strs Ohio Sells 495,400 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.5% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 75,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,322.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

