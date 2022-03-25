Strs Ohio Sells 7,985 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Ares Management worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

