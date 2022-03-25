Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.09 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.01.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

