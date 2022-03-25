Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after acquiring an additional 587,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,017 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CICC Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,413 shares of company stock worth $23,705,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

